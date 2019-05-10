Suffolk police arrested a Ronkonkoma man Friday and charged him with as many as five burglaries they say occurred that morning in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Michael Rollero, 27, of Webster Avenue, was arrested at gas station on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 11 a.m., police said.

Police began investigating after receiving a report of a burglary on Clarendon Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Police said they also linked Rollero to another burglary Friday on Clarendon Road, two others on Dorchester Road and one attempted burglary on Locust Street, they said.

Rollero is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of second- and third-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary and fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

He was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and it was unclear Friday if he had retained an attorney.