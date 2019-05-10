TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested in Lake Ronkonkoma burglaries

Michael Rollero, 27, of Ronkonkoma, was charged with as many as five burglaries that occurred Friday morning, police said.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police arrested a Ronkonkoma man Friday and charged him with as many as five burglaries they say occurred that morning in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Michael Rollero, 27, of Webster Avenue, was arrested at gas station on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 11 a.m., police said.

Police began investigating after receiving a report of a burglary on Clarendon Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 9:30 a.m., officials said.

Police said they also linked Rollero to another burglary Friday on Clarendon Road, two others on Dorchester Road and one attempted burglary on Locust Street, they said.

Rollero is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of second- and third-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary and fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

He was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and it was unclear Friday if he had retained an attorney.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A westbound bi-level Long Island Rail Road commuter Unions give pushback on excessive OT talk
As of Friday morning, police, firefighters and hazmat Police: Chemical lab found in Long Beach home's garage
Salvatore Esposito of Medford with his "Make America SCCC employee to sue over MAGA cap
Mariah Ziegler speaks during "Deconstructing the Prison Pipeline," Woman, 23: 'I honestly know that prison saved me'
Family members of Chief of Detectives William Allee 47 names added to NYPD 9/11 memorial tablets
Chris Stahly pays respects Friday to his brother-in-law Suffolk PD ceremony honors 3 fallen officers