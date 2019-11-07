A Ronkonkoma man was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant out of Maine after authorities there said he threatened to torture and kill the family of a woman he'd met online and shoot up a Home Depot in that state.

Suffolk County police confirmed the arrest of Robert Rademacher, 24, at his home on St. Joseph Avenue just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Arraignment details were not immediately available, but a statement posted to the Maine State Police Facebook page said Rademacher was being held on $10,000 bail pending extradition.

That police statement said that on Sunday a woman in Lyman, Maine, contacted the State Troop A barracks to report "death threats from a New York resident." Maine State Police said the victim told the responding trooper she'd met Rademacher on social media and had been speaking with him online over the course of several years.

She then reported that on Saturday, Rademacher sent her messages "that he was going to travel to Maine and kill people at the Biddeford Home Depot." He also threatened, State Police said, "that he was going to torture and kill her family members."

Lyman, where the woman is from, is just inland from Biddeford, a coastal town of about 20,000 located south of Portland.

Maine State Police said that during the course of the correspondence Saturday, Rademacher told the victim, whose identity has not been released, that "he would get into a shootout with law enforcement" if she reported the incident. Police said Rademacher had previously sent the woman a picture of him holding a shotgun.

Maine State Police said Rademacher had been charged with one count of terrorizing in the warrant, issued by the York County District Attorney's office in Maine.



