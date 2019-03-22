TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: 3 charged with prostitution after raid on Ronkonkoma massage parlor

The arrests after a raid at about 5:10 p.m. came in the wake of community complaints against Hau Xia Healthy Center at 3333 Veterans Memorial Hwy., police said

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Multiple Suffolk police units and the Islip Town fire marshal's office raided a Ronkonkoma massage parlor Thursday afternoon and arrested three Flushing women on prostitution-related charges, police said.

The arrests after a raid at about 5:10 p.m. came in the wake of community complaints against Hau Xia Healthy Center at 3333 Veterans Memorial Hwy., police said. Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, Fifth Squad detectives and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal conducted the raid.

Arrested were Guoyn Ji, 43, charged with promoting prostitution; Xin Xia Jin, 31, charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution, and Suhua Fu, 40, charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession and two counts of prostitution.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. The Town of Islip’s fire marshal issued summonses and condemned the building, police said.

