An elderly man fatally shot his wife and then killed himself at their Ronkonkoma home Thursday morning in what Suffolk County police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police received a 911 call about 10:10 a.m. from the man saying he shot his wife, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the commanding officer of Suffolk's Homicide Squad.

"'I shot my wife,' that's all he said, that was the entirety of the conversation," said Beyrer, who spoke to reporters at the scene Thursday afternoon. "He called from his landline. That's how we were able to get the address. 911 recontacted him twice. Both times he said he shot his wife."

When police responded to the home on Breeze Avenue, near Shelter Road, they found an elderly woman dead and her husband, who was also described as elderly, "clinging to life."

Both were pronounced dead at the scene after an ambulance arrived.

Police have not released their names, pending positive identifcation from their families. Beyrer said both had health issues, but he declined to elaborate, citing privacy concerns. Beyrer said investigators have not determined a motive.

Beyrer said the murder weapon appears to be a handgun. The husband had a pistol permit, Beyrer said.

There was no history of domestic disturbances at the home, Beyrer said.

Much of the street around the home was cordoned off with yellow police tape. One neighbor said he often saw the couple sitting in lawn chairs in their driveway when the weather was nice and he wondered why they still lived in their sizeable home despite their advanced ages.

