TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Ronkonkoma man charged in Smithtown pharmacy robbery, cops say

Suffolk police's K-9 unit responds to the scene

Suffolk police's K-9 unit responds to the scene Wednesday after a man robbed a pharmacy in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Ronkonkoma man robbed a Smithtown pharmacy Wednesday but was arrested in the parking lot of a nearby church and charged with robbery, Suffolk police said.

John Giunta, 29, demanded narcotics from the pharmacist at Smithtown Prescription Center, at 260 E. Main St., just before 10 a.m. and ran off with the drugs, police said. He threatened to use force, so the pharmacist gave him various narcotics, detectives said.

But within 10 minutes of the robbery report, officers found him in the rear parking lot of the United Methodist Church at 230 E. Main, police said. They recovered all the drugs, police said.

Major case detectives charged Giunta, of Richmond Boulevard, with third-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The State Senate-passed measure would reduce possession of NY eases marijuana laws, plus expunging arrests
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on 1600: Tehran-Trump tensions grow and drone on
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Crime scene photographs of Kirk Park in downtown Suffolk police: Man arrested in Montauk death 
Stony Brook University marine science professor Chris Gobler Report: Quality of LI waters 'largely good' for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search