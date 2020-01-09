Suffolk County authorities have shut down a Ronkonkoma sporting goods store and charged the owner with selling illegal assault firearms and high-capacity gun magazines, including one used in a high-profile murder-suicide case, officials said Thursday.

Chester Pergan, 53, of St. James, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 69 counts of illegal possession and sale of firearms, said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Authorities said they seized 116 assault rifles and 820 high-capacity magazines from Chester’s Hunting and Fishing store.

Through the investigation, authorities also recovered a rifle they say Pergan sold to John Ligurgo III, who police say used the weapon to kill his 2-year-old son and himself.

“There is literally blood on that weapon,” Sini said during a news conference, pointing to the rifle in a box. “This was a decision he made to line his pocket, a decision with tragic consequences.”

He added: “He had no right to sell these weapons in New York State.”

Judge Philip Goglas set bail at $400,000 cash or $800,000 bond.

