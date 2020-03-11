TODAY'S PAPER
Man arrested in Ronkonkoma stabbing, Suffolk County police say

By Newsday Staff
An Islip Terrace man was arrested for stabbing an acquaintance in Ronkonkoma early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Sean Rose, 29, of Carleton Avenue, was charged with first-degree assault after, police said, he stabbed a man multiple times during an argument in an apartment on Ronkonkoma Avenue in Ronkonkoma. The stabbing happened at 3:05 a.m., police said.

The victim, 39, who lives in the apartment, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.           

After an investigation, police said, they found Rose at a Central Islip address.

Rose will be held for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

