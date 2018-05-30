A second man has been arrested in last year’s machete slaying of a Roosevelt teenager whose remains were found during a search of local woods, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, of North Main Street in Freeport, allegedly killed Angel Soler, 16, who disappeared July 21 after leaving home on his mint-green bicycle and whose body was dug up Oct. 19 after investigators got a tip.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, the same charge against his alleged accomplice, David Sosa Guevera of Wyandanch, who was arrested in November.

Soler’s mother last year told Newsday that she brought her son to the United States from Honduras four years ago to flee gang violence there.

Instead, Suyapa Soler and sources familiar with the case believe the teenager was killed by the MS-13 gang. One law enforcement source had said last year that Sosa-Guevara had identified himself as an MS-13 member during previous contact with authorities.

Police did not release other details about the arrest of Figueroa-Velasquez.

Soler’s death was part of a wave of killings blamed on MS-13 last year. It helped intensify authorities’ desire to eradicate the gang and toughen up on immigration.