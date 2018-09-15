Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Roosevelt man struck officer, tried to take his gun, police say

Lamin Dawo was charged after the altercation when he was trying to run from officers, Nassau County police said.

Lamin Dawo was charged with assault, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Roosevelt man who struck a police officer and tried to take his gun while running from a traffic stop Friday night has been arrested and charged with assault, Nassau County police said.

Lamin Dawo, 30, was pulled over at 8:35 p.m. for failing to signal a turn on Lincoln Avenue in Roosevelt, police said.

Officers said Dawo became "agitated and aggressive," and when asked to exit his vehicle, narcotics fell out his pocket. Dawo then tried to run away.

Officers pursued Dawo, who repeatedly struck an officer and tried to grab his weapon before he was arrested, police said.

The unnamed officer suffered back, neck and knee injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Dawo is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

