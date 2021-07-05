TODAY'S PAPER
One dead, two injured in shootings at Roosevelt block party, police say

Nassau police on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt where

Nassau police on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt where one man was shot to death and two others wounded Sunday night, officials said.   Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An altercation between two groups at a July Fourth block party in Roosevelt left one man shot dead and two other people injured, Nassau police said.

The victims' identities were not released. Police also had no immediate information on any possible suspects in the shootings, which cops said occured just before 7:30 p.m. on Hudson Avenue.

Police also have not said how many people were involved nor how many shots were fired. They have not characterized the dispute.

The man killed was identified only as a 27-year-old from Hempstead. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other two victims — a 21-year-old man from Hempstead and a 31-year-old Uniondale woman — were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The woman is in critical but stable condition and the man is stable, police said,

Police did not detail the extent of their wounds.

Last week, the Nassau police department disclosed that there was a 39% spike in 2020 of episodes of gunshots fired in the areas the department patrols. Roosevelt is one of those areas.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the July Fourth shootings and said detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

With Matthew Chayes

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

