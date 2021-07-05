An altercation between two groups at a July Fourth block party in Roosevelt left one man shot dead and two other people injured, according to the Nassau County Police.

The man shot to death was identified Monday afternoon by police as Tavon Greenhill, 27, of Hempstead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department offered no immediate information on any possible suspects in the shootings, which a news release said happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Hudson Avenue.

The news release did not characterize the dispute or say how many people were involved.

The other two shooting victims — a 21-year-old man from Hempstead and a 31-year-old Uniondale woman — were transported to a hospital for treatment. As of early Monday, the woman was in critical but stable condition and the man was stable, the police department said. Their identities were not released.

Last week, the police department disclosed that there was a 39% spike in 2020 of episodes of gunshots fired in the areas the department patrols. Roosevelt is one of those areas.

With John Valenti