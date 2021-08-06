A second arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting at a July 4 block party attended by children in Roosevelt, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

One week after the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Wright of Roosevelt for allegedly murdering 27-year-old Tavon Greenhill of Hempstead, 29-year-old Lawrence Sims of Hewlett was arrested on charges including attempted murder, according to a police news release. Sims is to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Each man is additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and Wright is additionally charged with attempted murder, too.

Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, who oversees the department's homicide investigations, said last month that Wright, an alleged member of the Bloods street gang, fired six times and another shooter — who appears to be Sims — fired four times.

The shooting, July 4 just before 7:29 p.m., happened during an altercation between two groups at the block party, which was being held on Hudson Avenue, the department has said.

In addition to Greenhill being shot dead, a 31-year-old woman from Uniondale was wounded, as was a 21-year-old man from Hempstead.

Fitzpatrick said the survivors are recovering.

"An incident in the street, or money" two weeks prior apparently precipitated the gunfire, Fitzpatrick said.

He has said the party was attended by between 75 and 100 people, the street was filled with vendors, kids' "bouncy houses," a disc jockey, and other attractions at the time of the gunfire.

"Two factions of males got into an altercation," he said. "That altercation became heated. Two males, one from each side, produced handguns and started shooting at each other, despite the fact the crowded street had children and other people."

Neither of the survivors’ names has been disclosed.

Wright, who is also facing an attempted murder charge, has pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bail, according to online court records. His case is due back in court Sept. 30, the records show.