Long IslandCrime

Pair burglarize Roosevelt deli, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau police are investigating a burglary at a Roosevelt deli early Sunday.

Two male suspects entered the In & Out Deli on Nassau Road through a rear basement door about 1:40 a.m., according to Nassau police. The door had been cut and pried open, police said.

The suspects, wearing hooded sweatshirts, light blue pants, masks and gloves, filled backpacks with lottery tickets, tobacco products and an unknown amount of cash before leaving the store and heading in an unknown direction, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

