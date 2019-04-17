A Hempstead man burglarized several stores after hours at the Roosevelt Field mall Wednesday but was caught after a security guard noticed him in restricted areas, Nassau police said.

A guard monitoring the surveillance cameras saw a man going into several restricted areas of the shopping center about 3:50 a.m. and alerted police, authorities said.

Officers who responded arrested a man who was walking in the parking lot and matched the suspect's description, authorities said.

Naeshaun Hall, 19, was found with a "large sum" of money from several stores in the mall, police said. He also had a ski mask and a kitchen knife, police said.

Hall is expected to be arraigned Thursday on six counts of third-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.