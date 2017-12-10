Nassau County police are investigating the theft of $20,000 in jewelry Friday from a store in the Roosevelt Field mall.

Employees at Markens Jewelers, located at 630 Old Country Road in Garden City, were in the process of making a sale on Friday at 9:19 p.m. when a man grabbed a ring and earrings from a sales representative and ran away, police said Sunday night in a news release.

An employee chased after the man to an exit on the northeast side of the mall, the release said. The man got into a white Nissan Sentra.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds, the release said. He was wearing a green knit hat, bluejeans and a black and white jacket. A surveillance camera in the jewelry store filmed the theft.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.