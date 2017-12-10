TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 36° Good Evening
Overcast 36° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man fled Roosevelt Field with $20,000 in stolen jewelry

This surveillance video shows a grand larceny that occurred at 9:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in a jewelry store in Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. According to Nassau County police, employees at Markens Jewelers said they were attempting to make a sale, when a man grabbed the merchandise from a sales representative's hands and fled the store on foot. The value of the ring and earrings exceed $20,000 dollars. (Credit: NCPD)

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau County police are investigating the theft of $20,000 in jewelry Friday from a store in the Roosevelt Field mall.

Employees at Markens Jewelers, located at 630 Old Country Road in Garden City, were in the process of making a sale on Friday at 9:19 p.m. when a man grabbed a ring and earrings from a sales representative and ran away, police said Sunday night in a news release.

An employee chased after the man to an exit on the northeast side of the mall, the release said. The man got into a white Nissan Sentra.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds, the release said. He was wearing a green knit hat, bluejeans and a black and white jacket. A surveillance camera in the jewelry store filmed the theft.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino will hold his Town pitches 192 job moves, raises as Santino departs
Clarence H. Beavers died Dec. 4, 2017, of Last of WWII Army paratrooper pioneers dies
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran, right, and her Ex-LIRR president tapped by Curran for deputy job
The NY Arena Group detail its plan for Islanders, NYCFC release Belmont redevelopment plans
The Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays on Board OKs report on Canoe Place Inn project
A 66-year-old woman was killed after being struck Police ID woman killed crossing road
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE