A security guard at a Macy's store at Roosevelt Field mall was charged on Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child after leaving his 2-year-old son in the backseat of a vehicle while at work, police said.

Kaliym Rodriguez, 26, also faces a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

Nassau County police Third Squad detectives received a 911 call on Sunday morning for a child left unattended in a parked vehicle on the second-level parking lot by the Roosevelt Field mall Macy’s on Old County Road, police said. The vehicle’s door was unlocked and a window open.

A mounted unit officer responded at 11:26 a.m. and found the child in the vehicle, sweating profusely and hot to the touch, police said.

The boy was placed in an air-conditioned police vehicle until an ambulance arrived. The child was later taken to a hospital, police said. He was treated and released into the care of Child Protective Services, police said.

Rodriguez later returned to the vehicle after working his security guard shift and was taken into custody where he remained late Sunday night, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.