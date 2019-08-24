TODAY'S PAPER
Man threw laptop, brandished knife during theft at Roosevelt Field mall, cops say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A Queens man stole an Xbox controller and, police said, threw a laptop at Microsoft store employee at the Roosevelt Field mall.

Ashley Eugene, 30, became angry when he tried to return a wireless controller about 1 p.m. Friday, Nassau County police said. He took a replacement controller off the shelf and began to walk out of the store, police said in a news release Saturday.

When an employee confronted him about paying for the controller, police said, Eugene picked up a laptop and threw it, injuring the employee’s hand. Police said Eugene later returned to the Garden City store with a knife and damaged a computer monitor.

Police located Eugene during a traffic stop and arrested him on charges of robbery, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was set to be arraigned Saturday morning at First District Court in Hempstead.

