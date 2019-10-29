Police are searching for four women and a man who threatened security guards, spraying one in the face with mace, while stealing designer handbags from the Neiman Marcus store at the Roosevelt Field mall Monday night in East Garden City.

Nassau County police said the five were last seen fleeing in a Hyundai Santa Fe and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward.

Police said the male suspect was seen on store surveillance video using bolt cutters to cut security wires attaching the handbags to shelves and said security officers then saw one of the women take a handbag before fleeing the store with the other three women.

Confronted by a security guard outside the store, police said, one of the women pulled out a small canister believed to contain mace and sprayed the guard in the face. That guard was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said that when another security guard confronted the man in the group, who also had stolen merchandise in his possession, the man “raised the bolt cutters over his head in a threatening manner,” then fled the store through another exit.

Police said not detail the value of the merchandise stolen.