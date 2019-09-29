A Roosevelt man faces drunken driving charges under Leandra’s Law after he was arrested while driving in Freeport early Sunday, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic about 2 a.m. west on Washburn Avenue when he made a right on red onto Main Street, police said. Freeport police officers stopped Urbina whose breath, they said, smelled of alcohol. His 1-year-old daughter and the child’s mother were in the car along with an open container of an unspecified alcoholic beverage, police said.

The girl was released to her mother, police said.

Urbina was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and traffic infractions.

He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.