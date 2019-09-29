TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Roosevelt man drove drunk in Freeport with child in car, Nassau police say

Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, of Roosevelt.

Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, of Roosevelt. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Roosevelt man faces drunken driving charges under Leandra’s Law after he was arrested while driving in Freeport early Sunday, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Henry Alexander Martinez Urbina, 25, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic about 2 a.m. west on Washburn Avenue when he made a right on red onto Main Street, police said. Freeport police officers stopped Urbina whose breath, they said, smelled of alcohol. His 1-year-old daughter and the child’s mother were in the car along with an open container of an unspecified alcoholic beverage, police said.

The girl was released to her mother, police said.

Urbina was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and traffic infractions.

He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Firefighters in gear run in the Stephen Siller Race honors those who made 'ultimate sacrifice' on 9/11
NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was fatally shot NYPD: Officer fatally shot during Bronx arrest; suspect also dead
AnnMarie Morris, center, was among teens who took Friends, family go for 'last ride' to honor teen killed in stabbing
Rapper Kanye West performs at Greater Allen A.M.E. Kanye brings musical performance to Queens church
Frontier Airlines flies to eight destinations from Long Islip board renews Frontier Airlines contract
Under village code, no one in Roslyn Estates LIer faces $160G fine for cutting down 16 trees without permit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search