Roosevelt homes hit by gunfire, Nassau police say

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Nassau County police are looking for the person, or people, responsible for firing gunshots into two homes in Roosevelt Friday.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the area near Pennsylvania Avenue at 5:13 p.m. They found bullet holes in two homes on that street, and discovered that both shots came from the same gun.

No related injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. Police said all callers will remain anonymous.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

