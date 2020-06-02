TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Uniondale man charged in two Roosevelt home burglaries, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Officers responding to a 911 call reporting "a suspicious person" arrested a 58-year-old Uniondale man that police said had been stealing copper piping from a home in Roosevelt on Monday.

Nassau County police identified the man as Elliot Fleming, and said he was arrested in the backyard of the home on Pleasant Avenue at 6:05 a.m.

The copper piping was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police said subsequent investigation found that Fleming was responsible for a burglary at a residence on nearby Prospect Street that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday.

Fleming was charged with second-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and second-degree criminal mischief. He faces arraignment Tuesday in Mineola.

It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

