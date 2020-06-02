Officers responding to a 911 call reporting "a suspicious person" arrested a 58-year-old Uniondale man that police said had been stealing copper piping from a home in Roosevelt on Monday.

Nassau County police identified the man as Elliot Fleming, and said he was arrested in the backyard of the home on Pleasant Avenue at 6:05 a.m.

The copper piping was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police said subsequent investigation found that Fleming was responsible for a burglary at a residence on nearby Prospect Street that occurred around 4 a.m. Monday.

Fleming was charged with second-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools and second-degree criminal mischief. He faces arraignment Tuesday in Mineola.

It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.