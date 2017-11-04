This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island

Nassau police investigating fatal stabbing in Roosevelt

Nassau County police on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on East Roosevelt Avenue in Roosevelt on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Nassau County police are investigating a homicide after finding a man who was fatally stabbed in Roosevelt on Friday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call for help on East Roosevelt Avenue, and when they arrived, they found a male who had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about the incident to call 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

