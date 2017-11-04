Nassau police investigating fatal stabbing in Roosevelt
Nassau County police are investigating a homicide after finding a man who was fatally stabbed in Roosevelt on Friday night.
According to authorities, officers responded to a call for help on East Roosevelt Avenue, and when they arrived, they found a male who had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are asking if anyone has information about the incident to call 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.