TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Roosevelt man arrested in Uniondale liquor store robbery

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Roosevelt man faces charges in the armed robbery of a Uniondale liquor store in January, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Shawron G. Bibbs, 38, of Stevens Street, was arrested Wednesday after being located by detectives at the U.S. Post Office on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, police said.

He is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

Police said Bibbs entered Front Street Liquors just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, flashed a silver handgun — and demanded cash. He then pushed a 55-year-old male employee “out of his way” and “took the entire cash drawer” before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police did not disclose how much cash was taken in the robbery. He was last seen fleeing in a silver Chevrolet.

No one was injured.

Bibbs is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Mets great Rusty Staub throws out the first Mets great Rusty Staub dies at 73
Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato and his wife, Katuria Video shows D’Amato cursing at wife in hospital bed
Tech. Sgt. Dashan J. Briggs, 30, of Port Ceremonies today honor fallen airmen of the 106th
There is a chance of light rain or Weather: Chance of light rain, highs in 50s
Actor Jace Norman with Kidsday reporters, from left, LI kids meet ‘Henry Danger’ star
Jim Clark, attorney for Northport microbrewery Sand City Supporters back microbrewery at hearing