A Roosevelt man faces charges in the armed robbery of a Uniondale liquor store in January, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Shawron G. Bibbs, 38, of Stevens Street, was arrested Wednesday after being located by detectives at the U.S. Post Office on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, police said.

He is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

Police said Bibbs entered Front Street Liquors just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, flashed a silver handgun — and demanded cash. He then pushed a 55-year-old male employee “out of his way” and “took the entire cash drawer” before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police did not disclose how much cash was taken in the robbery. He was last seen fleeing in a silver Chevrolet.

No one was injured.

Bibbs is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.