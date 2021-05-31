A Roosevelt man was shot to death Sunday night in West Babylon as he sat alone in a parked vehicle, Suffolk police said.

Daniel Smith, 32, was sitting in the driver’s seat at 11:15 p.m. on Schenectady Avenue, just south of Essex Street, when someone fired "multiple gunshots" from outside the vehicle, police said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office.

Police had no immediate information about who shot Smith, how many shots were fired, or why he was in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6394 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.