Cops: Roosevelt man charged in two killings

A 22-year-old Roosevelt man has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of two men, one who was found hacked to death in a wooded area of Roosevelt in 2018 — a killing law enforcement said was tied to MS-13.

Carlos Alfaro is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney.

Nassau County police said Alfaro was arrested in connection with the murder of Josue Amaya Leonor, 19, whose remains were discovered during an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives and Homeland Security Investigations in a wooded area of the Roosevelt Preserve on May 30, 2018.

Two alleged MS-13 gang members, identified as Josue Figueroa-Velaquez, 19, and Kevin Lopez-Morales, 21, were indicted by a grand jury in October 2018 in connection with the death of Leonor, who police said was struck and stabbed with a machete. Investigators said those two were also tied to the slaying of Angel Soler, 15, whose mutilated body was found in October 2017 under cement in a remote wooded area of the preserve near the Southern State Parkway.

Police said Leonor, who was killed Sept. 4, 2016, and Soler, who disappeared on July 21, 2017, had been hacked to death in separate incidents because they were perceived to be enemies of the gang.

Police have not linked Alfaro to the murder of Soler.

But police said that after the arrest of Alfaro for his role in the murder of Leonor, further investigation determined he was responsible for the murder of Carlos Ulises Ventura-Zelaya, 24, who was killed in October 2016.

According to detectives, First Precinct officers responded to a call for shots fired in front of a Hudson Avenue address in Roosevelt, where they discovered Ventura-Zelaya. Police said that Ventura-Zelaya, who'd been shot, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Court records show Figueroa-Velazquez and Lopez-Morales have been remanded since October 2018. Lopez-Morales is due back in court on Feb. 26, while Figueroa-Velazquez is due back in court on March 23, according to records.