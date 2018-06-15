A high school student pleaded not guilty in the death of a teenager whose remains were found last month in the Roosevelt Preserve.

Jose Lopez, 19, of Howard Avenue in Roosevelt, was held without bail Friday after his arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of Josue Amaya Leonor, 19.

Prosecutors on Friday said Lopez and others struck Leonor “numerous times with a sharp cutting instrument, believed to be a machete.”

Lopez was represented by an attorney from the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.

Leonor’s body was found in a wooded area of the preserve on May 30, two years after he was reported missing.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at the time there was “no doubt” that Leonor was the victim of the MS-13 gang, responsible for a wave of deaths on Long Island. A law enforcement source described the remains as bone fragments.

Police did not say if Lopez was a MS-13 member.

Claudia Erazo, 33, Leonor’s sister, told Newsday in October that not long before his disappearance, her brother said he felt threatened at school. But she said her brother — also known as Joshua Aguilar — didn’t have enemies and didn’t mention gangs to her.

Leonor, a Freeport High School student, had been friends with schoolmates Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt, and Kerin Pineda, 20, of Freeport, according to their families. Soler and Pineda are also believed by police to be victims of MS-13; their bodies were found in October.

Lopez is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Nassau County Court in Mineola.

With Ellen Yan