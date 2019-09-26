A Roosevelt man pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple counts of rape for an attack on a woman he knocked unconscious before sexually assaulting her on the front lawn of a Freeport home last year, authorities said.

Ever Martinez-Reyes, 25, is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison for the early-morning assault on Sept. 28, 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release. Last year, she called the crime “one of the most brutal” rapes she had ever seen.

In a statement Thursday she said: "The defendant ruthlessly preyed upon a woman walking home at night and sexually assaulted her. Today, this incredibly brave survivor heard ...[Martinez-Reyes] admit in open court to this brutal assault. Her courage to not only fend off her attacker, but to also face her accuser in court cannot be understated,” Singas said.

Martinez-Reyes pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Teresa Corrigan in Mineola’s criminal courthouse to two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse and four counts of second-degree assault.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19, officials said. In addition to 20 years in prison, he is expected to also receive 20 years of post-release supervision, officials said.

Martinez-Reyes is from El Salvador and officials have said he was in the country illegally. On the day of the 1:45 a.m. attack in 2018, authorities said Martinez-Reyes followed the woman, then 36, knocked her unconscious and then dragged her to a home’s front lawn where he repeatedly kicked and punched her in the face before sexually assaulting her. The victim woke up during the assault and Martinez-Reyes ran off, officials said.

The attack was captured on video surveillance footage. Police arrested Martinez-Reyes a week later. He did not know the woman he attacked, officials said.