Two Ohio men were arrested for robbing a man who had just gotten out of his parked vehicle in Roosevelt late Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, 21, had just left the vehicle, parked on William Street, at 11:55 when Aristides Vasquez, 20, and Hector Espinoza, 22, both of Cincinnati, approached him, police said. Vasquez and Espinoza each showed a weapon and demanded that the man give them all his money, then fled on foot, police said.

Officers found the pair a short time later on Stevens Street and arrested them, police said. The men had a revolver and a BB gun, police said.

Vasquez and Espinoza were each charged with robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon. They were to be arraigned Wednesday in Mineola.