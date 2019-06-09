One man was shot and killed and two others were injured early Sunday on a Roosevelt street when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said.

A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead, Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said Sunday morning at a news conference near the scene of the shooting.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the left knee and a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back, LeBrun said.

The identities of the victims were not released.

LeBrun said the three were standing together on West Fulton Avenue shortly after midnight when a vehicle pulled up alongside them. The victims and a male in the vehicle got into a verbal dispute and someone inside started shooting, LeBrun said.

After the shooting, which occurred not far from a house party, the vehicle drove off in an unknown direction, he said.

The relationship between the victim and the shooter as well as the nature of the dispute were also unknown, LeBrun said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Residents on nearby Hudson Avenue said Sunday morning that a shooting was unusual for that section of the neighborhood.

Fredis Umana was standing in his front yard at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elysian Terrace, which was closed for a police investigation, watching the police activity.

He said in the past, when the house on nearby West Fulton Avenue has had a party, he has seen inebriated people in the street and fights have broken out. But he said he can't recall violence at that house nor any other in the neighborhood since he's lived there for less than two years.

Jasmine Mitchell, also a Hudson Avenue resident, was returning from a different party the night before and said Sunday morning that she too is familiar with the parties thrown at the West Fulton Avenue house. Like Umana, she doesn't hear about violence in the neighborhood much, although she recalled one shooting a few years ago.

She attended Roosevelt High School, where there were frequent shootings, she said, so hearing of one in the town doesn't make her feel unsafe.

"Coming from here, you're kind of used to it," Mitchell said. But that area of Roosevelt has been quiet, she added. "It's kind of surprising and sad."