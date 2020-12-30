TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead cops exchange fire with vehicle's occupants in Roosevelt, police say

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Hempstead police exchanged gunfire with the occupants of a fleeing vehicle in Roosevelt Tuesday night.

Nassau County police said in a news release that Hempstead police had tried to stop a vehicle at a Valero gas station around 8 p.m. at Greenwich Street and Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead. The vehicle fled, stopping about 1.7 miles southeast near Nassau Road and East Pennywood Avenue in Roosevelt, according to police and Google Maps.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle then fled the vehicle on foot and fired multiple shots at the pursuing police officers who returned fire. No one was reported injured, police said.

Nassau County police homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Hempstead police referred questions to Nassau County police, who did not provide additional information.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

