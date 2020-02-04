TODAY'S PAPER
Husband stabs wife and man in his Roosevelt home, Nassau police say

Nassau police respond to a report of two people stabbed Monday night at a home in Roosevelt. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Roosevelt man was arrested on assault and weapons charges after police said he slashed his wife and another man inside his home late Monday.

Nassau County police identified the two victims only as a 49-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, but a police spokesman said investigators believe the incident involved an apparent love triangle.

Police said that John Williams, 54, “became involved in a verbal argument” with the victims inside his home and then “grabbed a large knife,” slashing each of the victims “multiple” times before fleeing the house.

Police said Williams was arrested near the intersection of Elysian Terrace and West Centennial Avenue at about 11 p.m.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police described as “multiple lacerations” and are listed in stable condition.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Williams also was transported to a local hospital and will face arraignment when practical. It was unclear why Williams needed treatment.

It was not clear if Williams was represented by an attorney.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

