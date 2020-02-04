A Roosevelt man was arrested on assault and weapons charges after police said he slashed his wife and another man inside his home late Monday.

Nassau County police identified the two victims only as a 49-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, but a police spokesman said investigators believe the incident involved an apparent love triangle.

Police said that John Williams, 54, “became involved in a verbal argument” with the victims inside his home and then “grabbed a large knife,” slashing each of the victims “multiple” times before fleeing the house.

Police said Williams was arrested near the intersection of Elysian Terrace and West Centennial Avenue at about 11 p.m.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police described as “multiple lacerations” and are listed in stable condition.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Williams also was transported to a local hospital and will face arraignment when practical. It was unclear why Williams needed treatment.

It was not clear if Williams was represented by an attorney.