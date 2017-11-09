A Baldwin man who heard noises from his garage area early Thursday discovered a woman dressed in black inside his home, who ran and later was captured hiding in bushes a short distance away, Nassau police said.

Detectives said the victim, 33, had seen the attached garage door ajar in his Cramer Court home and a stranger in his hallway about 3:30 a.m.

The woman ran away, but responding First Precinct officers noticed her kneeling between two bushes on nearby Linkwood Drive. When they confronted her, she could not provide identification and gave investigators a false name, police said. She later was identified as Lillian Jackson, 50, of Washington Avenue in Roosevelt.

Two sets of car keys and an Apple iPod were found in her jacket pocket, items that belonged to the victim, officials said.

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of second-degree burglary and false personation at First District Court in Hempstead.