The man who tried to evade police last year in a high-speed, late-night car chase — while drunk and high — before crashing into a Roslyn Village veterinary office, severely injuring his female passenger, will serve 2-1/3 to 7 years, prosecutors said.

Wymann Wiggins, 31, of Farmingdale was sentenced Thursday by Judge Meryl Berkowitz for his actions in the June 18, 2018, crash. On March 1, Wiggins pleaded guilty to felonies, attempted assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and a misdemeanor, criminal mischief.

“It’s a miracle that no one was killed as a result of this defendant’s use of the Long Island Expressway as his personal speedway,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Thursday. “The defendant drove 121 miles an hour, while both drunk and high, and endangered the life of every single person on the roadway that night.”

Wiggins' passenger has recovered from her injuries, which included a collapsed lung, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said by telephone.

The vet hospital had to be condemned because of damage from the crash; no person or animal inside the offices was hurt, Singas said.