A Ridge man held his girlfriend and her three male children, including twins diagnosed on the autism spectrum, in his car against their will, Nassau County police said.

Third Squad detectives responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a Mobil gas station on Glen Cove Road in Roslyn Heights, where a witness reported seeing a woman in the front passenger seat of a black 2005 Ford Taurus holding a sign reading: “Please call 911, CALL 911.”

William Jamal Wilkinson, 36, of Raynor Road, forced the woman, whom he had been dating, and her three children — a 13-year-old and 3-year-old twins — into his vehicle and refused to let them out, police said. Police did not identify them. Wilkinson was arrested without incident.

Wilkinson is charged with four counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead. No defense attorney information was available.