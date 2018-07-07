Nassau County police arrested a Bayville man after, police said, he led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen car and struggled with officers in Roslyn Heights.

Police said they saw a blue BMW XI driving erratically just before midnight Friday, heading west on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn, the driver failing to yield for a police officer flashing his overhead emergency lights.

The driver refused to pull over until he stopped on Oakdale Road in Roslyn Heights, where he struggled with officers until he was arrested, police said. The BMW had been reported stolen Thursday from Locust Valley.

Police arrested the driver, Thomas Hogya, 36, of Bayville, on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of police, reckless driving, resisting arrest and driving without a license, along with various vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.