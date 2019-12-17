TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police searching for West Hempstead bank robber

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating an early morning bank robbery in West Hempstead on Tuesday.

Nassau County police said the robbery at The Roslyn Savings Bank branch at 50 Hempstead Tpke. was reported in a 911 call at 9:18 a.m.

It was not immediately clear how much was taken or if the robber was armed, but police said there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is still developing and police said they are still searching for a suspect.

Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

