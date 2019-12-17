Police are investigating an early morning bank robbery in West Hempstead on Tuesday.

Nassau County police said the robbery at The Roslyn Savings Bank branch at 50 Hempstead Tpke. was reported in a 911 call at 9:18 a.m.

It was not immediately clear how much was taken or if the robber was armed, but police said there were no reported injuries.

The investigation is still developing and police said they are still searching for a suspect.

Additional details were not immediately available.