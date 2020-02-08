Cops: Man sought in robbery of West Hempstead bank

Nassau County police are searching for a man they say robbed a West Hempstead bank on Saturday, one month after he was arrested for robbing the same bank.

Romell Nellis, 40, walked up to the teller at Roslyn Savings Bank branch at 50 Hempstead Turnpike at 1:30 p.m. and handed over a note stating he had a gun and demanded money, authorities said in a news release.

The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money and Nellis fled southbound on foot, authorities said. There were six employees in the bank at the time and no one was hurt, police said.

Nellis was charged a month ago in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in December, one at the Chase Bank branch at 270 North Central Ave. in Valley Stream and the other at the West Hempstead bank. Police said he was subsequently released.

Detectives ask anyone with information about Saturday's robbery or Nellis' whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.