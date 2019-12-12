Cops: Two men arrested in Saddle Rock burglary

TODAY'S PAPER
Two Chilean nationals on Long Island while on 90-day visas were arrested this week as part of an ongoing joint investigation between Nassau County Burglary Squad and Major Case Squad detectives, and the NYPD, police said.

Bryan Alexis Farias Luna, 28, of Puente Alto, Chile, and Isaias Antonio Lienlaf Donoso, 35, of Santiago, were arrested after a burglary at a home on Melville Lane in exclusive Saddle Rock Tuesday evening, police said.

Each was charged with second-degree burglary and records show the two were arraigned Wednesday. Luna was listed as having a hospital arraignment, though additional details were not immediately available. Records indicate Donoso was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead and was ordered held on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail, which was not posted. No attorney information was available for either man.

Records show Donoso is due back in court on Friday.

Police did not immediately say what was taken in the Saddle Rock burglary. The NYPD did not immediately comment on the arrests or investigation.

Saddle Rock Mayor Dan Levy told News 12 Long Island that his own home in the village along Little Neck Bay had been burglarized weeks ago and that cash, gold and mementos belonging to his late father had been taken, but it was not immediately clear if that case is connected.

Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti

