TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Police offer reward for screw-throwing man who damaged tires

Police say this man threw screws on two

Police say this man threw screws on two Sagaponack roads in late June and early July, causing tire damage to several vehicles. Photo Credit: Southampton Town Police

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

This was no screwball comedy.

Police say a man threw screws on two Sagaponack roads — Potato and Daniels — in late June and early July, damaging the tires of about half a dozen vehicles.

Suffolk County and Southampton Town police joined forces on Thursday to offer a reward of as much as $5,000 to anyone who can help them arrest the suspect,who could be charged with criminal mischief. 

Anonymous tipsters can call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email via tipsubmit.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Be prepared: Contacts you need to know in Storm preparedness: Phone numbers you need
The Southold Town docks with the boats tied Forecast: Dry and cool today, but rain on the way
Urban Ave in New Cassel, Sept. 5, 2019 LIRR underpass opens in New Cassel 
Richard Porcelli leaves Nassau County Court in Mineola Ex-Venditto campaign manager pleads guilty
John Novello is the Hempstead Town deputy building DA: Hempstead official stole funds to pay for trips
Ray Ramano (Bill Bufalino) Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa) See LI-filmed 'Irishman' at Hamptons film fest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search