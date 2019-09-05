This was no screwball comedy.

Police say a man threw screws on two Sagaponack roads — Potato and Daniels — in late June and early July, damaging the tires of about half a dozen vehicles.

Suffolk County and Southampton Town police joined forces on Thursday to offer a reward of as much as $5,000 to anyone who can help them arrest the suspect,who could be charged with criminal mischief.

Anonymous tipsters can call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email via tipsubmit.com.