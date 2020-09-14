TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man crashed Camaro while fleeing traffic stop

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 32-year-old West Babylon man was arrested after police said he fled attempted traffic stops by both Suffolk County police and State police Saturday, then crashed the car he was driving during the ensuing pursuit – and tried to flee that scene on foot.

State police said troopers finally arrested the driver, identified as Joel Foster, following a short foot pursuit near the Pine Aire Drive exit ramp off the Sagtikos Parkway in Brentwood. He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and with third-degree unlawful fleeing.

Court records show Foster was arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip, was ordered held on cash bail – and that the case was adjourned. He was represented by Legal Aid. Records show he is due back in court on Thursday.

Police said that Foster, driving a Chevrolet Camaro, fled an intended stop by Suffolk police and that State police subsequently attempted a traffic stop on the northbound Sagtikos at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday. But, police said, instead of stopping, Foster fled.

He didn't get far, though.

Police said Foster lost control on the exit ramp at Pine Aire Drive, with the Camaro crashing into a guard rail. Police said Foster then exited the Camaro and attempted to flee on foot.

Taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, Foster was transpoted to Southside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then released, police said.

Police said that during the arrest an investigation discovered Foster was in possession of an undisclosed amount of cocaine.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

