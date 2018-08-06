A Farmingdale woman was charged with stealing from mourners' vehicles at a cemetery while they visited grave sites, Suffolk County police said.

Police on Monday afternoon arrested Tiffany Radford, 30, on charges of larceny in connection with thefts at Saint Charles Cemetery on Wellwood Avenue on four occasions from April 21 through July 15. Police arrested Radford at the First Precinct, but a spokesman said Monday night he had no information on the circumstances of her arrest.

First Precinct Crime Section officers suspect she is connected with other thefts there and at Pinelawn Memorial Park, according to a department release. Police asked anyone who believes they may be a victim of those crimes to call the Crime Section at 631-854-8132.

It was not clear if Radford was represented by a lawyer. She was released on station house bail. She will be arraigned at a later date.