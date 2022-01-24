TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Electrical wire thief resisted arrest, tried to steal detective's gun

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A six-time electrical wire thief was arrested – after struggling with officers and trying to steal a detective's gun – in the area of Shirley known as The Green on Sunday night, Suffolk police said.

Salvatore Paulette, 32, of Shirley, took electrical wire on six occasions from Home Depots in Patchogue and Bellport between September 2021 and January 2022, police said.

Though he fled on foot from a commercial parking lot when detectives sought to arrest him, Seventh Precinct officers who were aiding the detectives were able to take him into custody at about 9:30 p.m., the police said.

Paulette now faces multiple charges, including some felonies: grand larceny, attempted robbery, assault, resisting arrest and criminal obstruction of breathing, they said.

His arraignment is set for Monday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Lilah Lindemann uses her computer at her Miller
Miller Place teen enlists tech firms to narrow gender gap in coding, STEM
Homes in Baldwin Harbor, which has finger canals
With deep ties to the waterfront, Baldwin Harbor is also near shops, restaurants
Members of the NYPD salute outside the New
Slain NYPD officer's body transported to funeral home
Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers used a
Cops rescue deer that fell through ice in Shirley
Sunday candlelight vigil for slain NYPD Officer Jason
Malverne vigil pays tribute to slain NYPD officer and critically wounded officer
An aerial view of boaters in Jones Inlet
NY pols call for quick dredging of 'dangerously shallow' Jones Inlet
Didn’t find what you were looking for?