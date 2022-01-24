Cops: Electrical wire thief resisted arrest, tried to steal detective's gun

A six-time electrical wire thief was arrested – after struggling with officers and trying to steal a detective's gun – in the area of Shirley known as The Green on Sunday night, Suffolk police said.

Salvatore Paulette, 32, of Shirley, took electrical wire on six occasions from Home Depots in Patchogue and Bellport between September 2021 and January 2022, police said.

Though he fled on foot from a commercial parking lot when detectives sought to arrest him, Seventh Precinct officers who were aiding the detectives were able to take him into custody at about 9:30 p.m., the police said.

Paulette now faces multiple charges, including some felonies: grand larceny, attempted robbery, assault, resisting arrest and criminal obstruction of breathing, they said.

His arraignment is set for Monday.