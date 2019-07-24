TODAY'S PAPER
Reward for Sam, the stolen bald eagle, upped to $20,000

Sam arrived at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge 31

Sam arrived at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge 31 years ago after a gunshot wound left him flightless. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Where's Sam?

Well, the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person — or persons — responsible for the theft of the beloved bald eagle last week from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge has gone up again, this time from $12,500 to $20,000.

Sam, also known as Sammy, was stolen from his enclosure at the refuge on Old Country Road sometime between 2:15 and 4:15 a.m. on July 16, authorities said. The initial reward of $10,000 was increased earlier this week to $12,500.

The new reward will include $10,000 from the Suffolk County SPCA and up to $5,000 each from Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County SPCA.

Sam arrived at the refuge 31 years ago after a gunshot wound left him flightless, and he has been eating a combination of fish, venison or rats daily, supplemented with vitamins. 

Anyone with information should call Quogue police at 631-653-4791 or Suffolk police at 800-220-8477, or text “SCPD” and the message to “CRIMES” (274637). Callers may remain anonymous.

The Suffolk SPCA can be reached at 631-382-7722. 

