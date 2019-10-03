TODAY'S PAPER
Man with sword shot dead by liquor store employee, cops say

Scene of shooting at the Port Jefferson Liquors Thursday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky and Nicole Fuller robert.brodsky@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A man swinging a samurai sword inside a Port Jefferson liquor store was shot dead Thursday afternoon by a store employee, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities responded to Port Jeff Liquors, located at 156 East Main St., at about 2:30 p.m. after an employee called 911 to report that a man was in the store swinging the weapon. 

The man with the sword was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

The shooting at Port Jeff Liquors, which sits in quaint downtown Port Jefferson Village, shocked people in the area — known more as a tourist attraction than a shooting scene.

Deputy Mayor Stanley Loucks said crime in the area is rare.

“It just doesn’t happen,” said Loucks, who was at the scene shortly after the shooting. “It’s very unusual here.”

Loucks said he’s bought liquor at the store in the past and knows the owner, though not well.

“Couldn’t ask for a nicer guy,” said Loucks.

The liquor store is located among a cluster of shops and restaurants and is walking distance from the Port Jefferson ferry to Connecticut.

The village’s public library sits across the street from the liquor store. The library operates the “Young Adult Center,” which hosts after-school programming for teens and is know affectionately around the village as “the teen center,” adjacent to the liquor store, according to Village Trustee Kathianne Snaden.

Village officials alerted the middle and high schools to instruct school buses to avoid the area in light of the shooting, Snaden said.

”The worst thing that happens on East Main Street is jaywalking,” said Jamie Sackstein, a graduate student who lives in the area.

Several workers at shops nearby said they didn’t hear a gunshot or see anyone with a sword.

Michael Smithson, 48, a wine delivery man from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, had planned to deliver a shipment to the store Thursday afternoon, but was instead met by police tape.

 

