A Nassau judge has thrown out breath and blood test results along with most of the statements made to police by a musician facing manslaughter and drunken driving charges in his girlfriend’s death, calling the evidence “fruit of his unlawful arrest.”

State Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti in a decision Monday ruled for the second time in favor of Robert Savinetti after the defense sought to suppress evidence in the prosecution’s case against him.

In August, 2017 police arrested Savinetti, 58, of Melville, with authorities charging that he ran over and killed his live-in girlfriend with his Toyota RAV4 while drunk. The two had argued just beforehand while leaving a Seaford restaurant.

Prosecutors said Savinetti drove off shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2017, while victim Lisa Miceli, 44, ran alongside his SUV. They alleged she then lost her footing and fell under the Toyota, but Savinetti kept driving away from the scene.

A grand jury indicted Savinetti – a member of Long Island cover band Copycat – on charges including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, leaving a fatal crash scene, assault and drunken driving offenses.

But defense attorney Marc Gann said while he expects the top charge against Savinetti to stand, he believes some other charges, including a vehicular manslaughter charge tied to the allegation Savinetti was drunk, soon will be dropped.

In suppressing evidence, the judge ruled Savinetti’s initial detention by police at the Adler Court scene, when they put him in handcuffs, “amounted to an arrest, which was required to have been supported by probable cause to believe that he had committed a crime.”

The judge found when Savinetti first walked up on foot, officers had no reason to believe he had caused the victim’s injuries or even had been driving a vehicle.

Prosecutors argued police handcuffed Savinetti when he approached as Miceli was being given CPR to prevent his entry to the crime scene, and because he was “frantic,” screaming, “That’s my girlfriend,” and asking “Is she OK?”

In court papers, prosecutors also said the act of initially handcuffing Savinetti “did not constitute an unlawful arrest,” but was “the beginning of a brief, non-custodial investigatory detention.”

But Delligatti said an officer shouldn’t have put Savinetti in handcuffs then, as well as searching him and taking his wallet, cellphone and keys. Police uncuffed Savinetti a short time later to perform sobriety tests, records show.

“The People have offered no legal support for the notion that preserving the integrity of a crime scene would constitute grounds for an otherwise unlawful arrest,” the judge also wrote.

Records show the now-tossed breath tests from the scene outside Cardoon Mediterranean restaurant showed Savinetti’s blood alcohol concentration at .13 percent and .14 percent, before a later blood test – also now suppressed -- registered a .12 percent BAC – all above the .08 percent legal threshold for intoxication.

A spokeswoman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas released a statement Thursday saying prosecutors disagreed with the judge’s findings, but would press on with the case.

“We strenuously disagree with the judge’s decision to suppress this evidence, which was properly obtained by police. Nonetheless, we will move forward prosecuting this case with the strong evidence that remains,” spokeswoman Miriam Sholder said.

Nassau police didn’t immediately answer a request for comment Thursday.

Gann said he thinks the judge “did the right thing,” and added: “I think police jumped to conclusions to do what they wanted to do without following proper protocols.”

The Mineola attorney also said Savinetti was in love with Miceli “and continues to think about her.”

“Based on what he’s told, he understands she died as a result of his motor vehicle, but not that he was responsible for her death,” said Gann.

The attorney said he had reason to dispute the breath and blood results even if the judge hadn’t thrown them out.

Among Savinetti’s statements to police the judge tossed was when he asked the officer who first cuffed him whether he was “being arrested for DWI.”

The judge ruled Savinetti’s brief comments to police at the scene before he was handcuffed will be allowed as evidence. Records show those comments include Savinetti's statement that “just because people fight doesn’t mean they don’t love each other,” and that he had “left” Miceli there “because she was smoking and I wanted to teach her a lesson and told her to find another way home.”

But the judge also threw out statements that included Savinetti saying he’d had four glasses of chardonnay and an interview he gave homicide detectives. He also suppressed “post-arrest observations” police made when trying to determine if he was sober or drunk, and any evidence from their seizure of the property he’d been carrying.