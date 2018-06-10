TODAY'S PAPER
Man was drunk when he crashed BMW into Sayville home, cops say

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and charged with drunken driving after he drove a 2008 BMW into a home in Sayville, police said.

Cody DeGiovine, of Sayville, crashed into the home on Potomac Lane at about 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk police said. There were no injuries.

DeGiovine was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

