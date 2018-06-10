Man was drunk when he crashed BMW into Sayville home, cops say
A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and charged with drunken driving after he drove a 2008 BMW into a home in Sayville, police said.
Cody DeGiovine, of Sayville, crashed into the home on Potomac Lane at about 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk police said. There were no injuries.
DeGiovine was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.
LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.