A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and charged with drunken driving after he drove a 2008 BMW into a home in Sayville, police said.

Cody DeGiovine, of Sayville, crashed into the home on Potomac Lane at about 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk police said. There were no injuries.

DeGiovine was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.