A Sayville man gouged the eyes of a 78-year-old woman in their home after an argument, according to court documents.

Micheal Grief, 30, used his fingers last Tuesday night to intentionally gouge the woman's eyes with such force that she is now permanently disfigured and "totally" blind, according to the complaint filed by Suffolk police against him.

A News12 Long Island story identified the victim as Grief's grandmother.

Grief, of Lincoln Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on two felony charges, assault with intention to cause disfigurement or dismemberment and assault against a person who is at least 65 years old by someone who is at least 10 years younger, the court record states. Bail was set at $750,000 bond or $350,000 cash. A temporary order of protection was issued against him, online court records show.

Grief was represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, whose spokesman, attorney Bryan Browns, said the facts of the case were being determined.

Other details in the case were not available Monday night.