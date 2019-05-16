TODAY'S PAPER
Police: West Hempstead man charged in senior scam

Police said they launched an investigation and arrested Saul Agraz Morales after he accepted a package containing money sent by the victim.

Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has

Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has been charged with third-degree grand larceny, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A West Hempstead man faces a grand larceny charge after he attempted to con an Ohio resident out of $9,200 by falsely telling the man that his granddaughter was arrested and she needed money to bail her out of jail, police said.

Saul Agraz Morales, 20, directed the male victim, 82, to send the money to an address in Roosevelt on Tuesday, Nassau County police said in a news release.

“The victim complied and sent the money,” police said. “The victim became concerned and contacted the police.”

Police said they launched an investigation and arrested Morales on Wednesday after he allegedly took the package containing the money sent by the victim.

Morales, who was charged with third-degree grand larceny, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. Defense attorney information was not immediately available.

The arrest marks the latest in a surge of these scams on Long Island, many of them targeting older people.

The prevalence of the scams, which vary in their methods, alarmed police commissioners and officials in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, prompting them in March to warn residents about the fraud.

