A scam over computer technical issues stole $11,000 from an 83-year-old woman, Nassau police said.

An unidentified man who said he worked for Microsoft phoned the North Bellmore woman's home on Aug. 2 and said her computer had technical issues that needed immediate attention, police said in a news release.

The scammer persuaded the woman to buy several gift cards totaling $11,000 over several days, and she gave him the cards' codes so he could redeem them, police said.

After the woman didn't receive any computer services, she figured she'd been scammed and told a family member who notified police on Wednesday, cops said.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

The Nassau County Police Department reminds all residents to call 911 if they are contacted by anyone asking them to send money or gift cards. Nassau police said they would continue to educate residents about these crimes — specifically those targeting the elderly — at educational forums.