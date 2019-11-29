Nassau police slapped new charges on a Bronx man they say scammed a man out of $9,500, the second case against the defendant who was arrested earlier this week for attempting to defraud an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars.

Edward Rodriguez, 22, of Grand Concourse, was charged Friday with second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree defrauding, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Rodriguez was arrested Monday by Nassau police in another case on a charge of attempted third-degree grand larceny. He was accused of working with another man in a scam to defraud an 88-year-old Seaford woman of $4,500. He was arraigned Tuesday and a temporary order of protection was placed against him. Rodriguez's bond was set at $2,000 cash, which he did not post, court records show.

In the latest case, police said Rodriguez was involved in a Nov. 18 scheme in which a 77-year-old man was contacted by a man who claimed to be a bail bondsman who needed to pick up bail money for the victim's grandson. The fraudster told the victim that his grandson had been impaired in a car crash, police said.

The scammer asked for bail of $9,500 and the victim delivered the money to a specific location, police said.

"The victim later recognized the defendant's picture, seen in the news after being arrested for an unrelated 'Grandson in jail scam' and contacted police," Nassau police said in a statement.

In his initial case, police allege Rodriguez was involved in a similar scheme after the Seaford woman was contacted by a man posing as the woman's grandson who had been arrested, police said.

That man told her she would be receiving another call from an attorney, police said. A call later came from a man who told her to leave $4,500 in bail money in the mailbox in front of her home, police said.

That's when the victim called police. Officers told her to place money in the mailbox, as the man instructed, police said.

Rodriguez showed up and was arrested by Seventh Squad detectives and Bureau of Special Operations police officers, officials said.